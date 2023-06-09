Eagle Archives, June 9, 1939: Five-story window washing is 'nice job' for GE employee who shuns ferris wheels

To Andrew P. Fortini of 38 Fourth St., swinging out over nothing and washing windows five stories above the ground is a nice, comfortable job which he performs with ease and precision, but to the same gentleman, a ride on a ferris wheel or a roller coaster is something which makes his stomach go topsy-turvy.
"It's the darndest think I've ever heard of," he says, "but when I look down from the top of a ferris wheel or roller coaster, the old crock turns a complete flip-flop.
So Mr. Fortini sticks to window-washing when he makes a high ascent.
Andrew is employed in the janitors department of the local General Electric Company and window-washing is only one of his many duties. This particular task takes him as high as the fifth floor in the administration building. That is as high as he's been.
"There's no danger out washing windows no matter how high you are if you have all the safety equipment the GE supplies you with and you take the precaution we do," Andy says. "I get a kick out of some of the girls in the offices who kind of quiver when they see us going out the window. But I can tell them truthfully, there's no danger.
Mr. Fortini is 34 and like the average General Electric employee in the Pittsfield Works, has 10 years of service with the company.