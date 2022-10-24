<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Oct. 24, 1964, Eagle

Eagle Archives, Oct. 24, 1964: GE 'bonus babies,' now 11, on way to getting rich

General Electric Co.’s “bonus babies” celebrated their 11th birthdays this month. Collectively, they are well on their way to becoming millionaires.

It all started back in 1953 when a Pittsfield native by the name of William D. Haylon, then a happy bachelor and a GE public relations man in New York, came up with a gimmick for GE’s 75th anniversary.

Why not, he suggested, give five shares of stock to each baby born to GE employees on Oct. 15, 1953, the date of GE’s diamond jubilee celebration? GE adopted the idea.

Bachelor Haylon estimated there would be 13 such births, even with the generous gesture of announcing the baby derby Jan. 15, 1953.

Mr. Haylon’s estimate was just a bit on the conservative side. Actually, 190 GE employees became parents that day, 16 of them in Pittsfield.

Each baby received five shares of stock, then worth $394.50.

Today, as a result of stock splits and an increase in value, the five shares they received back in 1953 are worth $1,338 and each has received more than $400 in dividends.

At current prices, the 11-year-old bonus babies collectively are worth $254,220 and have received a combined total of $76,000 in dividends.

Mr. Haylon, when last heard from, was manager of public relations for McDonnell Aircraft Corp. in St. Louis, Mo. He was still happy, although no longer a bachelor.

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all