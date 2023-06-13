Eagle Archives, June 13, 1935: Lafayette travels again over Pittsfield streets to acclaim of populace

One hundred ten years ago today General Lafayette visited Pittsfield.
Now, after the long lapse of the years, he revisits the city, then a village, and symbolically receives the same welcome, the same acclaim.
He came to Berkshire from Lebanon Springs, proceeding on to Boston for the laying of the cornerstone of Bunker Hill Monument on the 17th.
He traveled on West Street. That was before the railroad divided the town into a dual-city. So today the general will be received on West Street, escorted to the center, welcomed, feted, wined and dined.
At Crane Park east of the Union Railroad Station, the parade will form at 5 o'clock. With whistles blowing and bells ringing their metal salvos, the parade will proceed up West Street, to North, to the Lafayette house on East Street.
Mayor Allen H. Bagg will speak telling about the object of the observance. Merle D. Graves, president of the day, will introduce the representation of the celebrated marquis, who will speak from the identic window through which the voice of Lafayette rang over a century ago.
Science has intervened. There has been installed at the window sill an amplifier so that all the throng may hear. President Graves has arranged to have the ERA orchestra inside. There will be music while the people, after the exercises, inspect the historic house which used to be the Town Hall. Delving into records it is found that the Lafayette window is the one at the right over the main entrance. The committee couldn't make out whether this was the right hand window as one goes in or as one comes out, but it decided in favor of the east frame for the people could more readily assemble at that point.
Proceeding up East Street after the reforming of the parade, the marchers will go to the Maplewood and disband. Arrangements have been made to let the people pass through the hotel office and view the historic pictures which have been placed under the direction of Mayor Bagg and Librarian Francis H. Henshaw.
Announcement was made this afternoon that, through an arrangement with The Maplewood management, the historic pictures will remain in position until Sunday and that the public will be welcome to call. The Lafayette chair in which the General sat and other relics have been assembled for public inspection.