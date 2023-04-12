Eagle Archives, April 12, 1973: Gentleman farmer Clem Moore gets help from henhouse

RICHMOND — Everybody in town knows that Clement R. Moore is the town clerk, treasurer and tax collector, and those passing through know that he’s a justice of the peace because the sign in front of his big white house says so.
But what everybody doesn’t know about this personable, white-haired man with a pacemaker in his chest is that he’s a first-rate gardener and that he is so fond of his pet chickens, 20 Rhode Island Reds, that he gives them away when they finish laying rather than devour a friend for Sunday dinner.
Moore had a heart operation in 1954. Since 1969, when he first had a pacemaker installed, he has entered the hospital for a few days every 18 months for a replacement. “My doctor told me to exercise to the point of fatigue,” he said one Sunday afternoon last summer. He had finished mowing the lawn with his tractor on the day he was discharged from the hospital.
Mrs. Moore, the former Marion Tobey, is the assistant town clerk. She also lends a hand in caring for the chickens and tending the garden, but she would rather saw wood and hammer nails.
The Moores live in a lovely nine-room farmhouse on State Road. It is surrounded by 16 acres that has been in the family since 1840. Frederick A. Clement, Moore’s grandfather, was a railroad station agent in Richmond for 40 years.
Mrs. Moore, who attended the Chamberlain School of Art in Boston, has done a fantastic job remodeling the old homestead.
The garden plot, 50 by 100 feet, is on the south side of the garage, just a few steps from the kitchen. Last year, when most of us complained that our gardens didn’t do well because of the wet weather, Moore harvested a bountiful crop. How did he do it? He spread chicken manure on his plot all winter and cow manure in the early spring.
For a total outlay of $16 for seeds (he grows tomato plants from seeds on the dining room windowsill) and not a cent for fertilizer (he picks up all the cow manure he wants from a local farmer), Moore’s garden produced enough vegetables to feed him and his wife, their two sons, Peter of Pittsfield and James of Richmond Shores, and their wives, six grandchildren, Mrs. Moore’s mother, Mrs. Harry W. Tobey of Pittsfield, and scads of friends and still have enough left over to freeze and can for the following year.
According to Moore, the chickens more than earn their keep. He spends $1 a week for day-old bread, 20 cents for marked-down greens at the supermarket and $1.50 for grain. Fallon’s Market in West Stockbridge gives him discarded outer lettuce leaves. The chickens are also given scraps from the table.
For a total cash outlay of $2.70 per week for food, the chickens produce about 96, or eight dozen, large eggs, which figures out to be about 2½ cents per egg, not including the labor involved. The other day at the supermarkets, eggs were selling for 67 cents a dozen, or about 5½ cents apiece. “Gathering eggs isn’t a lucrative business, it’s a labor of love,” Moore said.