Eagle Archives, April 5, 1957: New life for old, broken china

Every shattered piece of china that comes to Mrs. Lionel A. Goyette to be repaired has a story behind it, and each piece is a new challenge to her.
An exquisite craftsman in a very narrow field, Germaine Goyette has never had a painting lesson in her life and actually never studied the art of china repairing. Some years ago in St. Petersburg, Fla., she took a job as an assistant to a china repairman and learned some of the techniques and skills, and discovered the mysterious tools and materials used to bring broken pieces back to useful life.
"But each piece is broken differently and sometimes even I don't know how I am going to rebuild it. It comes as inspiration to me. I wouldn't know how to teach someone to do it — it just comes to me."
A modest woman, of great humility, she daily thanks God for her talent with china. In an upstairs workshop at her home at 10 Pitt St., Mrs. Goyette works with hundreds of tubes of different colored paints, various small instruments, many varieties of cement, very fine wire — and surprising to see — a dentist's drill.
The workshop is filled with all sorts of china, some of it valuable and dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries, others less old but bearing much sentiment for the owner.
"Sometimes people come here in tears with a broken dish or plate. I pretend to tease them to make them feel better, but underneath I know how they feel," she said.
Sometimes china figures come in with missing hands, heads or feet — other pieces such as bowls or plates, have chips or in some elaborate pieces whole sections of the fancywork is missing. With amazing patience and skill, this craftsman is able to rebuild the missing parts, paint them to match the rest of the piece and refinish and glaze it so no one but she could find the repaired section.
The delicacy of some of her work is almost incredible. A large and lovely china candelabra is just receiving the finishing touches. It came to Mrs. Goyette with all four branches broken off from the stem, and the stem itself was broken. She cemented all the pieces together, strengthened them with thin strands of strong wire, invisible from the outside. Then she fashioned tiny flowers and leaves to cover the repaired area. Still she was not satisfied that the candelabra could bear the weight of four candles.
Some delving in a local hardware store turned up a special liquid metal that dries very hard. Several coats of the thin substance were applied and the whole section covered with gilt.
Many, many hours are spent in finding ways of mending the shattered plates, teapots, cups, saucers, and figurines.