Eagle Archives, Sept. 2, 1926: Town of Monterey accepts gift of a memorial park

The town of Monterey very fittingly accepted yesterday afternoon the gift of a two or more acre park from the heirs of Marshall S. Bidwell who during his life time in that place was one of the best known and most active citizens in whatever was for the public good.
The gift of the park was made in 1921 and yesterday it was accepted following the unveiling of a tablet which was dedicated with appropriate exercises. These exercises were arranged for and carried out by the Monterey Co-operative League and the Fish and Game club of the town.
It was a little past 3 o'clock when the afternoon program was begun. Dr. J. H. Parker, a well known summer resident of the town, was the chairman. An audience of about 300 people attended. Following the opening remarks by Dr. Parker, prayer was offered by the Rev. Abercrombie, pastor of the Congregational church.
Elihu Harmon, a life long resident of the town now in his 76th year and who for many years taught school in the town, was introduced and he gave a very entertaining reminiscent talk of the town, chiefly of its early industries. He told of the saw mills of his boyhood days, of the old shingle mill, both of which were operated by G. B. and J. B. Langdon who also operated a woolen mill which was in the early fifties. When the circular saw came into use, the old up and down saws were given up, just as the automobile has taken the place of the horse.
He spoke in a jocular mood of the old hotel which stood on the west bank of the Konkapot stream which flows through the park. He could not remember such a hotel, but remembered a building which was known as the "Coffee House."
After telling of the lumber industries, he made reference to the paper mills, there being several in the town at one time.
Other pleasing features of the exercises were the two songs "America" and "Annie Laurie" sung by Mrs. Wing. Supper was served in Grange hall at 6 o'clock and the West Stockbridge band gave a concert in the evening.
The park contains about two acres and is located just east and south of the post office and is quite picturesque. The headwaters of the Konkapot river flow through it and all who attended were charmed with the surroundings.