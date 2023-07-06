Eagle Archives, July 6, 1973: Becket girl may win Scout award for rescue of Center Lake boaters

BECKET — Being prepared may win a 12-year-old Girl Scout Cadette here the Bronze Cross for lifesaving.
Mrs. Jean Haywood, field advisor for the Western Massachusetts Scout Council, said today that she has recommended to the national headquarters in New York that Cadette Sherry Wechter of South Main Street be awarded the Bronze Cross at the Council’s fall meeting.
May 31 Sherry rescued three men in Center Pond after their boat had capsized.
As related by George A. Wechter, Sherry’s father, she and her friend, Mary Ann Millis, were playing near the Wechter’s Center Lake Estates summer cottage when they heard a man yelling for help.
Sherry told her friend, who could not swim, to stay on the dock and then took the family’s outboard motor boat across the pond to the trouble spot. Two of the men were clinging to the capsized boat, but the third, a non-swimmer, had drifted away. She tossed all three men life preservers.
Sherry and the two men helped the non-swimmer, who was unconscious, into the boat. She took them to the nearby town beach, where the men administered artificial respiration and revived their friend.
The men then asked Sherry to rescue their boat. When she returned to the capsized boat, she found that it was too heavy so enlisted the help of a man with a larger boat.
The men thanked Sherry for saving them but, mysteriously, left without leaving their names.
Sherry’s 82-year-old grandfather, George Wechter Sr., saw the incident from the dock but could not help. A neighbor saw Sherry rushing off in her boat but did not understand why.
A few weeks ago Girl Scout Troop 125 surprised the cadette with a charm bracelet at the annual mother-daughter banquet.
Her father says, “I am quite proud of her, she’s done a lot of things she hasn’t been noticed for.”