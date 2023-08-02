Eagle Archives, Aug. 2, 1930: Former Grand Army surgeon general returns to native city to locate birthplace

With simply the knowledge that his grandmother and his sister were buried in the old First Street cemetery, more than 85 years ago, Dr. Charles Wesley Burrill of Kansas City, Mo., former surgeon general of the Grand Army of the Republic, has returned to his native town in search of his birthplace, if it still exists.
Dr. Burrill was born here in 1845, the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Burrill. At that time his parents were members of the Methodist church, and, judging from the son's name, ardent Methodists. The father worked in one of the textile mills here. In 1835, he understands that his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Christian Francis, was buried in the old First Street cemetery. In 1824, a few months before his own birth, his sister, Mary Jane Burrill, 15, died of scarlet fever and was buried in the same plot.
Many years ago the old cemetery was discontinued, the bodies removed to the present Pittsfield cemetery, and the land turned into what is today the Common. It is possible that the bodies of both the grandmother and his sister lie in the Pittsfield Cemetery, and records there may show where the family lived when Dr. Burrill was a baby.
Three years after he was born, his father, attracted by the free government lands in the then far west moved with his family to Illinois. At that time there were no railroads west of Chicago, and it was not until he was seven years old that the rails began pushing toward the West. Even then it was necessary for the Burrills to travel 20 miles east in order to see the "iron horse."
Apparently the whole family moved west for he has no records of relatives in the East. In fact, of 16 brothers and companions he is the only one left. Dr. Burrill's wife died a year ago, after 60 years of married life. Another brother, Thomas, was a member of the original faculty of the University of Illinois.
It was in 1864 that he enlisted in the 134th Illinois infantry and saw service for the remainder of the war. He was the oldest of six brothers, five of whom were in the service. He was educated in the public schools, and graduated from Northwestern University medical college in 1872. He practiced in Chicago and Kansas City for more than 50 years and served as surgeon general of the Grand Army in 1920, 1923, 1926 and 1927.