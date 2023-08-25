Eagle Archives, Aug. 25, 1961: Grandmother tends a gas station

Betty Taylor is happier washing windshields than dishes.
For the past 10 years Mrs. Taylor and her husband George have run Canaan Sales and Service, the Mobilgas station at the junction of Routes 22 and 295 in Canaan, N.Y. During that time, Mrs. Taylor has pumped vats of gas, checked miles of dip sticks, washed acres of windshields. She's done everything of a service station nature, in fact, except greasing cars. One year she even ran a gas station across the highway single-handed while her husband tended shop at the Mobilgas station. "Anything to get away from housework," she laughs.
It was during the year she ran her own service station that Mrs. Taylor met Robert Montgomery. The TV star, en route to a New Year's Eve party in Vermont, was wearing a fur parka and driving a Rolls-Royce. She remembers that he had "bright, shiny blue eyes," and "looked as handsome as he does on television." She also remembers his gas station gallantry: "He helped me wash the windshield and check the oil."
But not all men are Robert Montgomerys. In fact, says Mrs. Taylor, lots of men are completely helpless about their cars. "They don't even know how to open the hoods or where the gas cap is on their own cars," she snorts. Although many of her men customers are skeptical at first when they drive up and find a woman attendant, she has had no trouble servicing their cars.
It's women who are the toughest customers. They're more demanding and less considerate, says Mrs. Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor's interest in cars started when she was a little girl. "I've been driving since I was nine," she admits with a grin. She had her first lessons on a tractor, then graduated to a truck, and finally to a car. A tomboy as she grew up, Mrs. Taylor's interests are still unfrilled: water skiing, boating, bowling, deep sea fishing and Little League baseball. "I've never been a girl," she says proudly.
But in the next sentence she'll tell you that she's a grandmother at 35: her husband has two sons and a daughter by his first marriage, as well as five grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Taylor have one child by this marriage, a daughter.
This 35-year-old grandmother feels more comfortable in dungarees than dresses. She wears that utilitarian outfit for her work at the station, adding a warm coat, boots and mittens for rough winter weather. "When I put on a dress, I feel undressed," she laughs.