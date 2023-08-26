Eagle Archives, Aug. 26, 1949: Top-billing for bus driver brings him dose of bad luck

Harold J. Huter and John H. Callahan are both Greyhound bus drivers on the New York-Pittsfield run. Huter lives at 336 Lenox Ave. and Callahan at 310 First St. They drive the 318-mile round trip on alternate days, and until yesterday, few people in Georgia or California knew anything about their jobs or home life.
Today, Huter's ambitions, work and family, are everybody's business in the United States. Overnight he has become somewhat of a national figure, while teammate Callahan — as well as a thousand other Greyhound bus drivers — remain unknown to many people.
Life magazine is responsible for Huter's new-found fame. In this week's issue, the publication devotes eight pages to a documentary article on his New York-Pittsfield bus run. Complete with more than a dozen pictures taken from a drivers-eye-view, the 4,000-word story of Huter's present life, family and occupation have made him "a movie star for a week." At least, that's how Huter himself looks at the whole thing.
"The boys are ribbing me pretty badly about the whole thing," he said this morning, "but I just laugh and give 'em my autograph." He figures that the whole thing should blow over by next week's issue of Life. By then the U.S. will have someone else's life to pore over, and Huter can drive the 5½-hour trip without having passengers ask him whether he has noticed this article about himself.
Not only has Huter noticed it, but for a total of more than six months, he has been helping write and photograph it. Last January, when staff writer Robert B. Phillips was commissioned to write a story on the trials and tribulations of driving a Greyhound, Huter was the driver he selected. From that point on, Huter and Phillips did days of research work, listing experiences and incidents that have happened on buses Huter has driven.
Finally the 7,000-word article was ready for illustration. For this, some 300 pictures were taken, mostly on a regular run from New York one day last June. Nine of these were finally used. Even after that, the article had to be pared down to its present 4,000-word form.
On yesterday's New York run, the same day the article appeared, Huter says he got a taste of the modern superstition which promises bad luck for whoever gets his picture on the cover:
In Danbury, the shifting lever broke clean off.
In Winsted, the left rear inside tire blew out.
In Lenox, a driverless car rolled across the road. He barely stopped in time.
"I guess it's a good thing my picture was on an inside page," Huter sighed this morning. "No telling what might have happened."