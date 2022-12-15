Eagle Archives, Dec. 15, 1948: Remaining flock of Hancock Baptists decide to continue plans for Christmas

There will be a Christmas party in the Hancock Baptist Church this year after all, and even the children of the pastor and his followers who resigned Sunday charging "threats of violence" will be welcome.
That announcement came after a meeting of the Baptist parishioners last night at the Hancock home of Perry A. Whitman. Fourteen church members, including some who had been termed "delinquent" by Pastor S. Roy Lovegrove, were present.
Mr. Lovegrove and his little band of 12 who swept away from the fold last Sunday plan to hold their own service next Sunday. They have not announced the place. The pastor intends to stand his ground despite an alleged warning that he and his wife should "get out of town quickly." The couple and their two young daughters remain at the parsonage.
The opposition group will hold their Sunday service in the afternoon and borrow a pastor from a neighboring church.
The community Christmas tree will be raised in the church as in former years next Wednesday night at 8, settling an issue over which the pastor and congregation of the little church had been deadlocked. The group headed by C.W. Conklin said they had been forbidden by their minister to use the church for a party with a tree and a Santa Claus. They said that, for the first time in more than 10 years, nothing but a religious service was to have been allowed.
"And we're going to try to have it the nicest, biggest party ever, even though we haven't much time to prepare," declared Mr. Whitman. Every child will receive a gift from the town. The town of Hancock has subsidized the parties annually, and they have been thrown open to every child in the town, regardless of church affiliation. The Baptist Church, it was said, is the only building large enough for a community party.
The seething discontent of months in the town of 349 souls erupted into open cleavage Sunday, when the pastor and most of the officers announced they would "shake the dust of the place" from their feet.
In an advertisement in this paper today, they lined themselves up righteously and squarely behind II Corinthians 6: 14, 15: "Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers; for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? … Or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?"
The group they charged with showing belligerence to the Gospel decided at their meeting last night that the congregation will now revert to its former customs: Church suppers will be held again, and membership in the Grange will be looked on favorably. Both, the group said, were discouraged by the pastor.