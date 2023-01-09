Eagle Archives, Jan. 9, 1963: The Harrovers have a cat but who's to say whose?

A strange situation has developed at the menage of Mrs. May Harrover at 205 South St.
Her cat, she feels certain, is an imposter.
Mrs. Harrover had a gray male cat named Smokey, 11 months old and getting interested in romance. Smokey was no ordinary tomcat, though; he had six toes on each of his front feet.
“He strayed away around Christmas-time,” Mrs. Harrover recalls. “He went out courting and never found his way back.”
Worried, she put out a tracer on WBRK’s Bulletin Board. Immediately, she got a call from Mrs. R.J. Flocken of 515 Pomeroy Ave. Mrs. Flocken had been feeding a six-toed, gray, male cat on and off for several days. She didn’t know where he was at the moment, but she’d keep an eye out for him.
Last night she called up Mrs. Harrover, delighted. Her little girl had found the cat. Mrs. Harrover and her teenage son, Steve, went swooping over and picked up the cat.
It was a male cat — “It’s definitely got all the appurtenances,” Mrs. Harrover says — and it has six toes on each of its front feet.
Ah, but once home, the Harrovers began to have doubts.
“It’s smaller and livelier than Smokey,” Mrs. Harrover says. “It’s got a different voice — more soprano. It isn’t housebroken for paper. It insists on dirt. Here I am with the wrong cat.
“I don’t know, “ says Mrs. Harrover, “what goes on genetically in Pittsfield with the cat population. I’m afraid to put an ad in the paper. I don’t know how many others there are around.”