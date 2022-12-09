Eagle Archives, Dec. 9, 1948: Hibbard Community Center lives up to expectations

Hibbard Community Center is a going concern — thanks to the Lakewood Civic Association.
"We were almost discouraged a couple times," one association member said, "but after a year of trying, with the help of the School Department, we finally got permission to use Hibbard School for recreation. And it's paying dividends because last week about 250 people used the place."
Facilities go all the way from an inlaid brown linoleum basketball court with two hoops, to the games in a side room for those more sedentary. And there are two shower-heads for a quick rinse afterwards. Those were first used last Saturday morning.
Thursday nights are for girls and women with Miss Elinor J. Duggan, supervisor of girls' and women's activities, in charge, while John A. Massimiano, director of athletics of the Parks and Recreation Department, directs the fellows on Fridays.
"Most popular classes are at 6:15 and 7:15 when the 6 to 9 and 10 to 14 year olds play," Mr. Massimiano pointed out. "About half of them use the gymnasium and the others like the game room where they play caroms, checkers and games such as Monopoly under the supervision of Mrs. Floyd Sherman," he added.
The 8:15 group of 15 years and older seems to concentrate on basketball. Last Friday there were four teams playing on a staggered basis.
"Last week we started an extra hour for adults beginning at 9:15," Miss Duggan broke in. "About a dozen showed up at each class and others have indicated an intention to attend future sessions."
"Ten kids showed up for our first boxing class Saturday morning at 9:30 and about 16 for basketball," Mr. Massimiano said with satisfaction, adding, "We are going to start a basketball league in a little while."
Recently, a shower room was completed on the north side under the supervision of Frederick Van Wie, superintendent of public buildings. The shower will serve for both boys and girls because they meet on different days.
According to figures kept by the Park Department, attendance has increased more than one-third in the three weeks the center has been operating. About 96 boys showed up the first night and last week there were 130, while the girls increased from 62 to 110 in the same period.