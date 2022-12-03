<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Dec. 3, 1949, Eagle

Eagle Archives, Dec. 3, 1949: Old man finds 'independence' by building himself a home

HINSDALE — A small house finished in imitation brick shingling set back on a clearing some 300 yards off Cemetery Road is the new home of a 75-year-old Hinsdale man, Clayton E. Grover, who built the house himself so he could live “in independence” with his granddaughter, Miss Elizabeth Gaudette, and her dog, Sandy.

Mr. Grover, a friendly man who welcomes visitors to his warm stove, started the house last May and could think of only $182 in expenditures exclusive of the lot. He started by buying a small barn for $15 from which he took enough boards for most of the house. He paid $20 for rafters and studs, $147 for siding, and $1 each for seven windows. His son-in-law, Lawrence Botto of Pittsfield, donated some flooring.

Working four days a week all summer, Mr. Grover completed the house without help, utilizing his experience as a lumberman and carpenter. “The deed is all clear and everything is all paid for,” he said proudly. “I hope to get electricity in soon, and I plan to add a room if I need it and a piazza,” he said.

Meanwhile, “Betty,” his 25-year-old granddaughter, and Sandy, the playful 2-year-old collie, seem very happy in the little house, which is unpretentious, but trim.

Mr. Grover bought the four-acre lot from Herman Jenks for $150. The house is located in a clearing which is protected from the wind by low hills on four sides. A few yards from the door runs the old Boston to Albany turnpike, which is now only a warm depression covered with grass running like a tear through the woods. Raspberries and two golden sweet apple trees add value to the lot, and there is enough firewood standing to serve Mr. Grover’s needs for a long time. Only 100 yards from his door is beautiful view of all Dalton lying in the valley below.

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all