Eagle Archives, Dec. 3, 1949: Old man finds 'independence' by building himself a home

HINSDALE — A small house finished in imitation brick shingling set back on a clearing some 300 yards off Cemetery Road is the new home of a 75-year-old Hinsdale man, Clayton E. Grover, who built the house himself so he could live “in independence” with his granddaughter, Miss Elizabeth Gaudette, and her dog, Sandy.
Mr. Grover, a friendly man who welcomes visitors to his warm stove, started the house last May and could think of only $182 in expenditures exclusive of the lot. He started by buying a small barn for $15 from which he took enough boards for most of the house. He paid $20 for rafters and studs, $147 for siding, and $1 each for seven windows. His son-in-law, Lawrence Botto of Pittsfield, donated some flooring.
Working four days a week all summer, Mr. Grover completed the house without help, utilizing his experience as a lumberman and carpenter. “The deed is all clear and everything is all paid for,” he said proudly. “I hope to get electricity in soon, and I plan to add a room if I need it and a piazza,” he said.
Meanwhile, “Betty,” his 25-year-old granddaughter, and Sandy, the playful 2-year-old collie, seem very happy in the little house, which is unpretentious, but trim.
Mr. Grover bought the four-acre lot from Herman Jenks for $150. The house is located in a clearing which is protected from the wind by low hills on four sides. A few yards from the door runs the old Boston to Albany turnpike, which is now only a warm depression covered with grass running like a tear through the woods. Raspberries and two golden sweet apple trees add value to the lot, and there is enough firewood standing to serve Mr. Grover’s needs for a long time. Only 100 yards from his door is beautiful view of all Dalton lying in the valley below.