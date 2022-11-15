Eagle Archives, Nov. 15, 1974: South County woman authors text for book, 'A Wilderness of Birds'

NEW MARLBOROUGH — Every night, Hope Satterthwaite Jex takes her French bulldog's water dish into her bedroom so she can rescue any deer mice that might fall into the water and start to drown.
Mrs. Jex said she would prefer that the mice stay out of her house altogether but added, "They're kind of cute and you can't let them splatter around right in front of you and not help them."
Mrs. Jex's concern for the mice reflects her larger interest in and affection for most animals, a lifelong avocation that will lead next month to the publication of a handsome book of photographs of birds in their natural habitats for which she has written the text.
"I'm just interested in all creatures," Mrs. Jex said Wednesday as she sat in the living room of her vine-covered house in the center of the village of Mill River. "Why? I don't know. I just like them."
The book, "A Wilderness of Birds," which features the photographs of Sidney Bahrt and will be published by Doubleday on Dec. 6, is Mrs. Jex's first in a long career of writing.
How long? Mrs. Jex is reticent about details that indicate her age.
"I don't want everybody in New Marlborough talking about it," she said.
Mrs. Jex appeared genuinely surprised that anyone would take an interest in her writing. "Let's have a drink," she said. "I've never been interviewed before. Gawd. I'm highly flattered, but don't understand it."
She wrote the text for the book during the summer of 1973. It was based on her reading and her observations of birds on her 13-acre sanctuary in New Marlborough.
She and her husband — who died 14 years ago — moved here in 1954 upon his retirement. Mrs. Jex, a New York native ("I was born in Washington Square and, Gawd, they can have it. It's awful now"), summered in Lanesboro in her youth.
In an eight-acre field behind her house, Mrs. Jex has installed about 25 birdhouses which she said are usually occupied. She has already begun her annual winter feeding of the birds. "People say, 'You're feeding the birds? It's awful expensive,'" she recounted. "I can't help it. The birds need the food whether it's expensive or cheap."
Mrs. Jex began her writing career as a newspaperwoman in New York after graduating with a bachelor's degree from Columbia University's Journalism School.
Typical morning newspaper working hours, 1 to 10 p.m., are incompatible "with a man who likes a good dinner," so she switched to magazine hours after she married. She has written articles for Nature and Audubon magazines.