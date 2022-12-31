Eagle Archives, Dec. 31, 1943: Housatonic man is busy making canes for wounded

HOUSATONIC — If other persons feel as August Riche, Cone Avenue, does, there will not be too much effort in obtaining the number of canes the Red Cross and Legionnaires seek for the assistance of veterans recovering in Massachusetts hospitals. Mr. Riche, 74, retired in recent years after 47 years’ employment in the Monument Mills, has manufactured and presented six ash canes and anticipates doing more.
Using part of his garage as a workshop, he has turned out the canes by hand. When the weather is extremely cold he works in his cellar. He says it is not a hard job, but relating how it’s done, one finds he is most modest.
First he walks through the woods looking for ash trees which are not too plentiful. Locating one, he digs around the roots to locate long ones on which can be found a knot, bend or curve which will be the handle. These roots are cut off and taken home. The roots are shaved by jackknife. The cane is dried out over heat and varnished. It is ready for use when the second coat dries, but not so with the August Riche canes. His have rubber tips to prevent them from slipping or sliding under pressure. He was fortunate in being able to buy the rubber tips.
The canes hardly bend when 185 pounds are forced against them, revealing the strength. Mr. Riche, a native of France, is doing the job to help out in some way in the war effort. He turned the canes over to The Eagle so they might reach the proper officials. The half dozen will be given to Murphy-Leary Post, American Legion, if the local post is collecting them, otherwise they will be turned over to Southern Berkshire Post, American Legion, Great Barrington, where a campaign to secure canes of all kinds is under way.