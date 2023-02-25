Eagle Archives, Feb. 25, 1950: Stockbridge bank 125 years old Monday

STOCKBRIDGE — Berkshire County’s second oldest bank, the Housatonic National Bank of this town, will celebrate its 125th anniversary Monday with an open house in the same building which has served it faithfully for a century and a quarter.
Chartered Feb. 26, 1825, the bank soon became one of the most prosperous small banks in this part of the country and hasn’t missed a semi-annual dividend since its first, April 7, 1828, according to Henry W. Dwight, president of the bank.
Following approval of the new corporation by the state Legislature Feb. 26, 1825, subscription books for capital stock were opened at the home of Jonathan Hicks after being duly advertised in the local Berkshire Star and the Pittsfield Sun.
The original board of directors was chosen Oct. 31, 1825, and plans were immediately made to build a bank. The building was started that year and completed in May of the following year.
On display at the bank for the anniversary will be all of the bank’s old records, carefully traced out in quill pen and faded brown ink.
There is the original list of the bank’s 58 stockholders dated December, 1826. It includes such prominent names as Theodore Sedgwick, Horatio Byington, Isaac C. VanDeusen, John Sergeant and H.W. Dwight, the great-great uncle of the present bank president. Representing mostly local people, there are a scattering of names from Richmond, Lee and Lenox.
The old handwritten ledger shows that the bank, named after the Housatonic River, the business and commercial vein of the county then, opened an account June 6, 1826, with the Agricultural Bank in Pittsfield, the oldest bank in the county.
The local bank opened for business in its present building May 4, 1826, and an entry in the cashier’s ledger a few days later reveals “$11.78, expense for two officers, a director and horses to the Phoenix Bank in Hartford, Conn., to exchange bills for currency.”
Through the subsequent years the ledger reflects the economic condition and changes in the area. At times the reserves fell low as families drew out their hard earned savings to go West in the spirit of the era — many local businesses have been put on their feet by the bank.