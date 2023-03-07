Eagle Archives, March 7, 1939: House of Correction sentence saves man from life of privation in rickety shack

Snatched from a life of privation and saved from his eccentric ways, Urko Dalieko, otherwise known as Frank Dennis, 50, has been moved from his rickety, leaky, falling down shack off Garland Avenue and enrolled at the House of Correction where for the first time in many years he is to have regular meals, a warm bed and steam heat.
His hut was padlocked when Dennis was taken to the police station yesterday by Inspector Daniel J. McColgan and Sgt. William J. Keegan and held on a charge of vagrancy. Dennis felt badly to "leave his home" and accompanied the officers against his will, but it was the only way to save him. He was slowly starving to death, freezing to death and would do nothing about it.
Judge Charles L. Hibbard gave him 30 days after listening to refusals to go to a hospital or to the City Infirmary.
The shack has one room in which there are crowded a bed, a small stove, a cupboard, which was bare, a couple of broken chairs, and an old dresser that contains few things of any value.
When Inspector McColgan and Sgt. Keegan arrived they found Dennis huddled on a bed, shivering with the cold and wet to the skin. The roof was leaking and the water was dripping on the bed and on the floor in other parts of the dingy room. Dennis was clothed with the exception of his shoes. When the officers told him to get ready to accompany them to the police station, he hesitated at first, then decided it would be for the best to go along.
Efforts of Commissioner Charles H. Hodecker to persuade Dennis to go to the City Infirmary failed. The Commissioner also suggested a hospital, but Dennis said:
"No sir, you won't get me in one of those places."
Then, fearing the man would either starve or freeze to death, Commissioner Hodecker notified the police of conditions and his arrest followed. The Commissioner had sent a doctor to attend the recluse at his shabby home, but he felt further aid would be useless under the conditions.
A number of years ago Dennis worked at the GE, but in recent years he had tried to "pick up" a living doing odd jobs and getting what he could out of scraps from various restaurants.
Chief Sullivan said this morning conditions at the shack were deplorable. There was no fuel or food, and there were no warm clothes. The one room had no windows except a pane of glass fashioned into the rough board door.
"It is most surprising that such a condition would exist here in Pittsfield," said the chief.