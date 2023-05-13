Eagle Archives, May 13, 1943: Hospital Day finds House of Mercy on war footing

While hospitals throughout the world did not celebrate the birthday of Florence Nightingale yesterday as they usually do on May 12, like the Henry W. Bishop 3d Memorial School for Nursing, they are making every effort to continue her work. In other years American hospitals invited visitors to see their equipment but yesterday they were busy caring for increased number of patients and training nurses to entertain guests.
May 12 was named Hospital Day some years ago in memory of Florence Nightingale, an English girl born in Florence, Italy, who after nursing in the Crimean War from 1854 to 1856, realized that nurses should be taught their tasks and brought about the first formal training. The pledge of allegiance to their profession given by each nurse when she receives her cap early in her training was written in Miss Nightingale’s honor.
With St. Luke’s, the Bishop Memorial School, which is the school of nursing for the House of Mercy, is one of two schools of nursing in Berkshire County training students for war duty. With 22 graduates having already entered military service directly from the hospital and with 80 percent of the class of 29 that will graduate May 19 intending to enter, the school is playing a definite part in the war effort. In addition, many of the 700 former graduates are in service or have returned to hospital or private duty to replace others who have gone.
The school for nursing was started in 1885 by the House of Mercy with three students, who graduated two years later. Eleven years earlier, the first cottage hospital in the United States had opened on Francis Avenue, near Linden Street, with a Civil War Army Nurse, Miss Martha Goodrich, as matron, nurse and housekeeper at $260 a year. She stayed five years and was succeeded by a Miss Creamer from New Haven, who left after two years to take up stenography and typing. Miss Creamer had no school, and but one pupil. It might be added that it cost $1,492.92 to maintain the House of Mercy for its first year. In 1942 the cost was $370,594. In the first year there were 14 patients; in 1942 nearly 5,000.
In 1889 the name was changed from the Pittsfield Training School for Nurses to the Henry W. Bishop 3d Memorial Training School for Nurses. Henry W. Bishop, a summer resident, had given $25,000 for a school of nursing in memory of his son, a Williams student who had died while in college.