Eagle Archives, July 18, 1952: Huge pig runs wild in town, is lassoed by Lee policemen

LEE — Well over 400 pounds of pig running wild at midnight on Main Street caused some dismay but not too much trouble to the Lee Police Department. They simply lassoed him.
David Chesneau of South Lee was hauling the pig, a large boar, into town late Wednesday night on a two-wheel trailer attached to his car.
But when he arrived at his destination on Bradley Street, he discovered the pig was no longer a passenger.
Meanwhile, Officer James M. Holian of the Lee Police Department received reports that a pig “as big as a Mack truck” had last been seen headed in various directions near the park in the business center of town.
Officer Holian borrowed a rope from Paul Naventi’s garage and with the aid of Bill Wheeler, lassoed the pig. They caught the boar around the neck and one leg.
Considerable disagreement followed involving the lassoed pig and the men on the other end of the rope. A lawn in front of the home of Mrs. Louis M. Hollister suffered the scars of battle.
Peace was finally restored, according to witnesses, when the pig lost interest in the argument and went to sleep. He was coaxed into a crate and loaded back onto the trailer and most everyone else went back to bed.