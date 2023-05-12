Eagle Archives, May 16, 1959: Hula hoop is dead! Long live Hum-Dinga!

The hula hoop is dead!
Sad words, those. Saddest I've heard since while interviewing Bob Crosby years ago he told me that swing was dead. End-of-an-era words — words that make you feel older.
I learned that the hula hoop is dead from Richard Kaufman of Kaufman Brothers Inc., wholesale toy distributors in these parts. And he ought to know.
But with his sad advices, Mr. Kaufman had a word of cheer — the Hum-Dinga is born!
What's the Hum-Dinga?
It's a toy from ancient China, one that Confucius used to toy with whilst coining epigrams, no doubt. Mr. Kaufman traced the Hum-Dinga through civilization. It was brought into Europe in the 1920s, he said. Then in the early '30s it was introduced into the U.S.
"This is the next yo-yo!" the toy dealers cried then. Ah, but they made, as Mr. Kaufman put it, "a fatal mistake."
They introduced the Hum-Dinga in November, for the Christmas trade, forgetting that it's essentially an outdoor toy.
It laid an egg. And the Great Depression dragged on until World War II, as the Republicans put it.
Well, the Hum-Dinga is back, ready to catch the torch from the failing hands of the hula hoop.
What is a Hum-Dinga?
Well, it looks — let's see now — like two cones joined together at their apexes. You have this spring attached to two sticks and you spin the cones on the spring.
They say an expert can throw it in the air, do all sorts of tricks with it. If you can just keep it going, though, you've accomplished something in my book.
Charley Parker of The Eagle staff said his boyhood companions could throw a similar gizmo 30 or 40 feet in the air, showing that the Hum-Dinga, or its cousin, penetrated Pittsfield a good 40 years ago. (Mr. Kaufman's history of the Hum-Dinga seems somewhat incomplete, doesn't it?)
The Kaufmans have hired two pushers to go around to schools and other places where small fry congregate. They are Joan Zdanis and Ellen Gardner, both St. Joseph's High School seniors.
They show up outside a school at quitting time, give demonstrations, and give away Hum-Dingas to any kids who can learn to work one.
It takes a bright kid about five minutes to master the basic principles.