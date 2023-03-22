Eagle Archives, March 22, 1960: Inventory of women's handbags 'proves' they're loaded with 'necessary' items

Men have a very silly notion that women carry a needless amount of — well, some call it junk — in their handbags. I happen to know they're wrong and I have the statistics to prove it!
I've taken several women at random and given their purses the once-over. They prove my point completely — every single one of them carries only useful and necessary items.
And to make sure I don't have the finger pointed at me, I'm even including an inventory of my own purse. So, read on, men, and be prepared to eat humble pie.
Here's what I'm carrying at the moment:
Paperback book "Getting Along in Russian," car keys, money order receipt for an oil bill; blood type card; medical directions from my doctor; teaspoon wrapped in a paper napkin; several (eight or nine) pay check stubs; precision screwdriver set; store receipt for recent purchases; plastic raincap.
Also, several receipted doctor's bills and one unpaid one; recipe for lobster Newburg; pamphlet dealing with the Massachusetts Civil Service law and rules; two four-cent stamps, rather crumpled; one loose pill; five lipsticks; silk scarf; seven bobby pins; receipt for my car insurance; TV savings stamps; two cents loose; money order for a Junior Audubon Society membership; library card for Manchester (N.H.) Library; receipt for January mortgage payment when I forgot my book; a letter to a friend in Michigan, written three weeks ago and never mailed; two pairs of earrings; an unpaid electric bill; grocery receipt tape; slip of paper with an address on it; four miniature yellow plastic bananas; paper torn from envelope bearing car insurance address; one purple crayon.
Also, three plain unused envelopes; bank book; an old letter; New Hampshire 1956 fishing license; comb; emery stick; bottle of prescription pills; Rosary beads; miniature New Hampshire license plate; a St. Mark's Church bulletin from five or six Sundays ago; handkerchief; insurance authorization to replace broken car window; electric company card to read my own meter; ballpoint pen; a Social Security Administration card to report last year's earnings; two pencils; a Russian pocket dictionary; old press card from the Springfield Union, where I ceased working in 1946; Blue Cross identification card; small black and white glass skunk; PTA and League of Women Voters membership cards; car license and registration, insurance card and AAA card. And last, and by all means least, money.
If you'll be fair about it, men, you'll agree there's not a single frivolous unnecessary item in the lot.
Most of the purses checked in this impartial survey contained some or all of the following: lipsticks (from three to five), combs (from one to five), hair brush, perfume, handcream, and about 15 other beauty preparations, items for nail care, eyelash curlers, tissues, mascara, and various identification cards.