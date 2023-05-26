Eagle Archives, May 26, 1973: Italy cites Sheffield man for service in World War I

SHEFFIELD — Ralph Delmolino of West Sheffield Road, a veteran of the Italian Army during World War I, has been honored with two medals from that country for his service.
Delmolino, a retired dairy farmer, received the Cavaliere dell'Ordine di Vittorio Veneto medal and a gold medal struck by the government for veterans commemorating the 50th anniversary of the army's 1918 campaign.
The presentation was made in Springfield earlier this month by Italian consul Manlio Giupponi.
Delmolino was a member of Italy's 1st Machine Gun Regiment during its Austrian front campaign. His regiment was one of the first units in the Trento sector of the action, and he was wounded three times.
A native of Postalesio, Italy, near the Swiss border, he served seven years in the Italian Army.
Delmolino came to this country in 1920. He first lived in New Milford, Conn., and in West Stockbridge. He moved to Sheffield in 1928 to run his dairy farm. The farm is now operated by his son, Arthur.
He is married to the former Rose Colli, also of Postalesio. Besides Arthur they have another son, Leno, in Washington, D.C., and a daughter, Mrs. Donald Vigneault of Hyde Park, N.Y.