Eagle Archives, June 30, 1967: Jim Callahan: Portrait of a hero

Within the past 12 days, James E. Callahan Jr. of 485 Wahconah St. has become the symbol of an Army medic to thousands of people across the country.
On Sunday, June 18, his picture appeared in newspapers and on television programs from coast to coast. The series showed Callahan giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation under fire to a mortally wounded soldier. As one paper put it, the photos "touched the heart of the nation."
Callahan, 21, winner of a bronze star some months ago and a silver star for his more recent action, is a hero in his own right. But since the pictures appeared he has become something of a celebrity. His parents have more than 100 letters from well-wishers who had seen his photo in newspapers throughout the U.S. In the several days following publication of the photos, "the phone rang steadily," his mother said. Among the callers were teen-age girls from Miami, Washington, D.C., and "somewhere in Ohio" asking for his address so they could write him.
Callahan, an average student, graduated from St. Joseph's High School in June 1965, and enlisted for a four-year hitch in the Army the following September.
After training stints in Ft. Dix, N.J., and Houston, Texas, he was sent to Vietnam, where he has been for almost a year.
He is reported to be on recreation in Japan this week and is scheduled to be shipped home July 31. But after a leave, he will have two more years to serve in the Army. "We're just hoping he gets here," his mother says.
Jimmy writes home sometimes as often as every-other-day, his mother says. He writes in earnest about the war, supporting President Johnson's policies. "America has to win this," he wrote recently. "Whatever you read or hear, we're 100 percent behind the President in this."
The medic is concerned about living conditions in Vietnam, saying "the poorest person in Pittsfield is richer than anyone over here." The jungle he describes as "just like a Tarzan movie." Jimmy's father, a native of Lee, works at Nesbit's Garage, and his mother, a native of Sligo County, Ireland, who retains the hint of a brogue, works as a housekeeper. They were married in St. Joseph's Church 24 years ago.
Before Jimmy went into the service, he had worked at the Berkshire Coat Factory since the age of 16, first part-time during his high school years and then full-time after graduation. His sister Joan, 22, works there as a machine operator.
Following the lead of his father, the younger Callahan has a passion for automobiles and worked on them constantly as a teen-ager. The experience worked to his advantage in the field when he has had to repair his ambulance.
Some time ago, he won an inspection contest for having the best-polished ambulance, his mother reports. She sent him the polish.