Eagle Archives, Feb. 16, 1979: Local couple recalls a happy 'coldest' day

Continued bitter cold may find most Pittsfield residents sighing or grimacing or cursing or praying, but James and Lucille Suttle of 81 Exeter Ave. were smiling a little yesterday, recalling the birth of their first child on an even more frigid day 36 years ago.
By the time most people were up and stirring, the Suttles' early morning travail was over. "We were greenhorns and were scared anyway," James Suttle recalled when reminded of the moment — about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, 1943 — when they decided it was time to get started to the House of Mercy Hospital (now Berkshire Medical Center) from their Narragansett Avenue home on Pontoosuc Lake's west shore.
Just about any other time would have been more propitious for the four-mile run. Blistering, near-gale winds of 40 miles per hour were whipping the snow around, and the temperature was dropping to as low as it has ever been recorded in downtown Pittsfield — 26 below zero Fahrenheit. They figure it was much colder out at the lake.
A new Pontiac that Suttle had just bought was waiting outside, its radiator filled with the right Prestone anti-freeze mixture for 30-below zero contingencies.
"It looked like a raging blizzard," Suttle said. "I took Bull Hill wide open in second, jumping snow drifts. Then when we got down on the main street I couldn't see anything. Luckily, a city plow was down there and we followed him all the way in."
Mrs. Suttle remembers looking out the car windows at the tops of snow banks, one of which was piled high over the roof of the Lakeview Restaurant on the way in.
The baby — a healthy, 7-pound, 14-ounce boy named after his father — was born at about 7 a.m.
Now an employee at the Berkshire Athenaeum, James Jr. has heard the story in which he unintentionally played so large a part, but his parents have not bored him with it.
"I didn't get home for three days," said his father, who was a carpenter at the time. His sister's husband, Richard Winston, made sure the furnace was kept going. "Once I got her in the hospital I didn't give a damn if I ever got home."
The morning after his son was born, an interesting thing happened when Suttle got out to his car. It didn't start.