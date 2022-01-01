The turbulent ‘20s recall the Harding scandals in Washington, gang wars on Chicago’s Clark Street, Scott and Ella Fitzgerald dancing at the Ritz in New York, and Hemingway in Paris. Also the Charleston and bathtub booze.
But in Pittsfield, it was an era of kerosene lamps, and horses crossing the icy Pontoosuc in mid-winter. Of snow piled higher than a trolley car roof and vehicles limping across the trestle near Miss Hall’s School because there was no snowplow to clear the roads.
At least that was the way it seemed to William Henry Hoyt Jr., Pittsfield’s oldest independent kerosene dealer. As a lad of 16, he induced his father, William Henry Hoyt Sr., to quit his job as driver for the Standard Oil Company of New York (now the Socony-Vacuum Oil Company) to launch their own enterprise. The son felt he had gained sufficient experience working after school for W. S. Farrar & Son of West Housatonic Street.
“I was always sure we’d make a success of the thing,” he declared when interviewed at his home and place of business at 140 Newell Street.
The first year — 1920 — the pair sold 25,000 gallons of kerosene at 20 cents a gallon. In the wintertime, they hitched Barney, the horse, to a sleigh and trotted off to Lanesboro and Berkshire Village, then down to Richmond and Lenox, with their five-gallon cans. They sold the oil in half to five-gallon quantities. Each customer had his own oil containers.
That year they counted themselves lucky to have 20 customers. And making 10 deliveries in one day was no mean feat. In order to accommodate several customers on outlying farms, the pair also furnished gasoline.
Gradually the business grew. The Hoyts began to supply gasoline stations, and to provide lamp chimneys and wicks. For 15 years they held a monopoly in the kerosene field. “We took away all of Farrar’s kerosene trade,” Mr. Hoyt laughingly reminisced.
Although rural electrification in 1931 spelled the end of kerosene lamps in this area, the Hoyts continued to flourish by supplying fuel for kerosene ranges and water heaters. Barney, the horse, and the 1920 Ford were replaced by a streamlined truck; and hour-long deliveries could be made in 15 minutes. The original 20 customers swelled to 10 times that number.
Today, the old cans have given way to a sealed kerosene tank, and meters have taken the place of customers’ containers. The half-gallon orders have spiraled to 25-to-200-gallon deliveries, and at a cheaper price too — 16.4 cents per gallon. In 1949, the elder Hoyt died, but by that time the business was so firmly established that his son was able to carry on alone.
Mr. Hoyt, who was presented a service plaque at a Country Club dinner given by the Socony-Vacuum Oil Company Dec. 1, now has eight or nine competitors. But at 48, he feels peppy enough to take on all comers.