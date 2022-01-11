Feel cold these nights? Best way to warm up is to build yourself an igloo. They're comparatively warm inside.
The champion — maybe only — igloo sleeper in Berkshire County is Robert J. Chassell, 16-year-old son of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph O. Chassell of Stockbridge. Robert is an experienced sleeper-outer. He's slept out every night for the last five years, except for a few nights when he's been sick. He has a lean-to, a wooden structure with three sides, and in the winter he makes a slight concession to the cold by hanging a canvas across the fourth side.
But for the last two or three years, his father and he have been trying to build an igloo, and on New Year's Day they finally succeeded. Robert has been sleeping in it ever since.
It's very cozy in there, he says. The other night, when the temperature was 8 above, it was 23 inside. If he'd lit a candle or moved around, it would have gotten even warmer, he says.
He has a poncho on the snow floor of the igloo, and on top of that an air mattress. He sleeps in a sleeping bag and has another spread out on top of him.
The igloo is 5 feet high; the interior is about 5 1/2 feet in diameter at the floor. A tunnel about 4 feet long and 18 inches high leads in. The Chassells plan to build a bigger igloo soon so Robert can have overnight guests.
They figure a knowledge of igloo building might be a good thing for people to have. For example, the boys who almost got stuck on Mt. Greylock the other day would have been safe if they could have built themselves an igloo.
It took the Chassells about three hours to build theirs, but they think they could cut that time in half now that they've built one. There's a bit of a trick to putting these things together, but it's a simple one. It takes two to build an igloo — an inside man and an outside man. The outside man hands the blocks of snow in, and the inside man puts them in place.
The Chassells got their knowledge of igloo building from an old copy of the magazine Natural History (December, 1946).