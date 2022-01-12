Becoming a white-haired grandmother has by no means meant the beginning of an inactive life for Mrs. John J. McGowan of New Lenox. Instead, she plays the bones and clappers, an energetic avocation if there ever was one.
"There's really nothing to it," Mrs. McGowan explains as she rattles her home-made clappers to the jouncing strains of a square dance.
"I might have some competition among the men, but I think I'm the only clapper-playing woman in the county," she remarks.
Clappers, it should be explained, are somewhat of a relative to the Spanish castanet, although their origins are lost in Egypt. Playing the instrument is also something of a lost art, Mrs. McGowan feels. She adds, however, that television seems to be bringing about a revival of many forgotten techniques, including clappers.
Learning to play the instrument, also known as bones, was actually the realization of a girlhood dream for Mrs. McGowan. She recalled her first acquaintance with the clappers, which was in the days when the old Majestic Theatre was running an amateur hour.
Throughout the years Mrs. McGowan continued to be interested in clapper playing, but it wasn't until 1938 that she mastered the secret. A CCC camp was established in New Lenox near her home. One of the conservation corpsmen was a past master of the clappers.
He taught her to hold one clapper between her thumb and forefinger and to whack the second clapper, held between the second and third fingers, against the other. Although clappers in action can sound like the tat-tat-tat of 10 tap dancers, only one clapper is actually moving. The sounds can be either soft or loud and there is quite a variance in results when different woods are used.
Mrs. McGowan has two pairs, one enameled black, which is her professional pair, and other unstained pair which she made herself. In the olden days, Mrs. McGowan said, clappers were often made out of pork spare ribs, hence their alternate name.
Some clappers were made of metal, and even today, spoons, knives and forks are played by novelty bands using the clapper principle.
From the standpoint of accompaniment, a harmonica or an accordion will do, Mrs. McGowan says. In her performances around the county, she has also played accompanied by an orchestra. Her last program was at Uncle Ezra's Jamboree in Lenox last month. Generally, Mrs. McGowan, who has a project in baby-sitting for three granddaughters, has time only to play for a charitable cause.