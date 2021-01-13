Most travelers pause at intervals to look back over the road they’ve traveled, and the operator of the Athenaeum’s bookmobile is no exception. The start of its second year seems the logical time to see how far it’s come since November, 1947.
Well, it circulated 10,224 adult and 10,913 juvenile volumes; total 21,137, which Librarian Robert G. Newman points out slyly compares with only 17,655 the Berkshire County, state-operated bookmobile charged to readers in its first year 1940.
A few more statistics before we get down to business: The bookmobile cost $3200, carries 1400 books at a time, and following its launching fanfare has been quietly plodding around the city at a maximum 35 miles an hour because the engine has a governor. At first it was checked back to a dawdling 25, but that was too slow for the chauffeur-librarian, Mrs. Edsell D. Elliott, who had it jimmied up 10 mph.
Bookmobiles certainly aren’t new, although widespread use of them is. In 1907 the Washington County Free Library in Hagerstown, Md., broke out with a high-wheeled horseless carriage to tote books around town. It was a chain-drive, top heavy vehicle with outside shelves under a buggy top, and when the going got tough its primitive springs must have circulated books all over the neighborhood.
Today, about 400 bookmobiles carry books in safely enclosed bodies in all parts of the U.S. The neat, interior shelves slant sharply down at the back so books are secure even if the driver rocks too smartly over a stretch of unpaved road.
Mrs. Elliott drives out from the Athenaeum five days a week, rain or shine, and is now well-known at her 23 stops in various neighborhoods. The speedometer reads 4823 miles in the year’s work (4700 of it within the city), and she’s never had an accident, although once a deep snow rut rolled the vehicle so heavily that all the books on one side were thrown into the center aisle.
With the wheelbase of a standard sedan, the bookmobile handles lots easier than the seven-passenger Chrysler Mrs. Elliott drove until recently. In winter she finds it unusually safe since its heavy load holds it to the road. Sometimes there’s a little scramble getting traction in the snow after a scheduled stop, but there are always a few library patrons handy to give a friendly push, and she’s off.