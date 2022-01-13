NEW MARLBORO — The record of tall lanky deadshot guard, Dutch Stanton, at 45 high scorer of the Berkshire County Legion Basketball League, runs back another six years earlier than his first game for the New Marlboro Grammar School 33 years ago.
Dutch's earliest memories are of toddling around his father's farm shooting stockings stuffed with rags through hoops nailed to the side of the barn. Asked about a report that he hadn't played for two years recently, he exclaimed: "Heck no, there was no team. I didn't stop!" He attributes this unbroken record to the fact that he never smokes and has never stopped playing.
The New Marlboro garage owner, whose parents named him Eldred A. Stanton, vividly remembers his first real game in 1915, when as a 6-foot, 99-pound kid of 12 playing for his home town he was pitted against Jim Wallace Jr. of Sheffield. Enthusiasm among both players and spectators ran higher in the old days, Dutch notes with a touch of regret. The small New Marlboro Grammar School boasted a fully uniformed and equipped team, and spectators would begin pouring into town by horse and buggy the afternoon before the game. After horses were stabled out of the cold in barns around the center of town, the crowd would gather at the Town Hall frequently sitting on each other's shoulders, so tightly was the court packed.
The New Marlboro star, who has scored 104 points in five games this season, has run into difficulty in recent years in forming a team, and, once it's formed, getting the team together for practice is all but impossible. This year's season saw only a couple of hours' practice before the first game.
Although Dutch admits that if he were a bit younger he might like today's faster, higher-scoring game more, his preference sticks to the old rough-and-ready style. "As far as I'm concerned," he says, "they could use the whistle to start the game, then throw it away."
Dutch owes even his nickname to his basketball enthusiasm. They say in New Marlboro that when Dutch was very young, Joe Peters was discussing the game with him. Dutch's talk came tumbling out so fast that Joe asked: "What's the kid talking, Dutch?" and the name stuck.
Dutch, who cherishes his No. 5 and has used it ever since he has played, has wandered far from his home town for the fun of playing basketball. Fifteen years ago he played with the Amenia, N.Y., team and shortly afterward joined the Melody Boys Club in Florida, where he helped spark them to the Florida West Coast semipro championship.