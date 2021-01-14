The famed picture called “The Black Madonna” known to Catholics the world over as Our Lady of Czestochowa, which has survived wars and invasions for more than six centuries, has a duplicate at the Holy Family Church in this city.
What Mexico has in Our Lady of Guadalupe and France has in Our Lady of Lourdes, Poland possesses in Our Lady of Czestochowa which has been copied in this picture. The local duplicate of the original is made in gold leaf like the one which is now a shrine in Poland. Both the Mother and Child wear crowns and draperies which are studded with stones.
So accurately has the local picture been copied that even the sword marks on the Virgin’s face show. One cut was inflicted in the picture late in the 14th century at Belz, a Polish town from which it was stolen during a Tartar invasion.
The story goes that the picture was carted away by the invaders but when the cart reached the crest of a hill at Jasna Gora, it would move no further and the picture was left behind in a little wooden church where it has been cared for by Paulist monks. This was in 1382 and the picture has been treasured since that date in the church into whose possession it fell. The scars on the face of the picture, the only part except the hands which is actually in oil paints, are reproduced in the local copy.
As many as 300,000 peasants come to the original shrine in Poland each year on the two great church feast days, Assumption Day and the Nativity of Our Lady.
The picture has survived some of Poland’s greatest wars and invasions. In 1430, Czestochowa was plundered by a Bohemian army during the Hussite wars, when other sword cuts were made in the picture. Later the hill was surrounded by walls and ramparts, and though the place was later taken by Prussians and Russians, who held it for more than a century, it returned to Poland after the World War.
In 1655 during the war waged by Sweden on Poland, Czestochowa was the only Polish garrison which withstood capture, and for this Our Lady of Czestochowa, then in the heart of the defending army, was proclaimed Queen of Poland.
The local copy was brought from Krakow, Poland, in 1936 by Rev. Valentine Teclaw, pastor of the church. It is the gift to the parish of Wlad Syrowik of this city. Like the original, only the faces and hands of the actual oil painting show, the rest being covered in Slavonic ikon style with gold-plating.