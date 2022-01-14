Col. Joshua Danforth of Pittsfield was only 17 in 1776 when he marched with the main body of the American Army in Boston, as the Redcoats fled, and heard the Declaration of Independence read to the American troops.
A Weston native, born in 1759, he was the son of Jonathan Danforth who fought valiantly and commanded a battalion at the Battle of Bennington. Young Joshua was only 15 when he joined the army and went into his father's company. Within a couple of years he was elevated to a captaincy.
Joshua Danforth first saw service at Roxbury when the British shelled the town and Gen. George Washington ordered his troops to evacuate. Considerable baggage, always an impediment to any army, was left behind, but the Americans had no intention of losing it. Danforth was sent with a detachment to retrieve it.
He succeeded, but with not a little hazard to himself and his men. Early publications, including the Berkshire Hills magazine, reported that he accomplished the mission with "integrity and bravery and won fame."
The young colonel was at the victory of Ticonderoga where Col. Ethan Allen literally caught the British with their pants off, for they were sleeping, and it wasn't even necessary to fire a shot at the lone Redcoat on guard duty.
Danforth, who ended his career as a colonel, was also with Washington at Valley Forge, and in a later day often recounted to friends the inhuman suffering of the American troops wintering without adequate food, shelter and clothing.
Danforth also took part in the Battle of Monmouth Courthouse in 1778. Following duty in Rhode Island, he spent the year 1780 at West Point and in that vicinity. He remained in the army until 1784 and then paid a visit to his paternal home before settling in Pittsfield at the age of 26 and becoming a merchant. His partner was Simon Larned.
Later, he was postmaster in addition to working for Internal Revenue. In 1786, Danforth, Chandler Williams (the host of the city's famed Peace Party), Henry Van Schaak, the Rev. Thomas Allen and others including Oliver Wendell, who was visiting in Pittsfield, went to a number of Berkshire towns in an effort to dissuade people from participating in Shays' Rebellion in South Berkshire.
Danforth died at age 80 in 1839 and was buried in Pittsfield Cemetery.