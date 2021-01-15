Can you imagine the two young women pictured herewith being bereft of jolly fun?
Well, they insist they are. They say its hard to get young people with similar interests together at any given time or place.
But they plan to do something about it. What they’re going to do about it is very American. They’re going to form a club.
It’s going to be called the “Roaring Twenties Club,” open to any unattached person in his or her twenties.
This plot was hatched recently when Debby Sanders, who is assistant program director of WBEC and proprietor of the program “Coffee Time,” and Meg Steel, who’s a telephone operator and typist at Berkshire County Savings Bank, were riding up to their jobs from their South county homes, together. Debby lives in Tyringham; Meg in Lee.
They were commiserating on how dead these parts are and decided to stir things up a bit.
“We thought we might throw a party,” Debby says, “but we didn’t know anybody to invite. Then we thought we’d put a public invitation in the paper, but we threw out that idea.”
Then inspiration struck: “We got the idea of organizing a club to get young people together.”
“There’s not much doing around here,” Meg put in grinning. She is a very unusual person. She has been in this country only 10 months. Most of her life she has lived in Australia and Scotland. She came here to stay with her aunt, Mrs. Margaret Williamson of Lee. The unusual thing is that she talks now with a completely American accent, if there is such a thing.
“I pick up words as I go, in different countries,” Meg says. “When I’m in Scotland, I talk Scottish. When I’m in Australia, I talk like an Australian. When I’m in America, I talk like an American. If I’m happy where I am I talk like the people there, I guess.”
What will the Roaring Twenties do to pass the time? They plan on such activities as record parties, business meetings, skiing, discussions, ushering at Tanglewood, horseback riding, tennis, lectures, the theater.
The club plans to have its first meeting at Debby’s house in Tyringham on Friday night, Jan. 24. Persons who wish to attend should call her in advance at WBEC or at her home.