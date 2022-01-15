Since mankind first went to war it has been the fate of most women to stay at home and wait. Waiting is a difficult thing, especially waiting alone.
Kaeru Bastow, Carol Icard and Janice Henderek are waiting together. Kaeru has been married to Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Bastow of Pittsfield for 18 years. Carol and Janice are more recent brides of servicemen. Daniel Icard is serving with the Army in Germany. John Henderek is with the Air Force in Vietnam.
The women belong to the Waiting Wives Club, sponsored by the Red Cross. Because of its purpose, to provide a meeting ground for wives of servicemen, the club has a fluctuating membership. Last year there were 12. All of the husbands came home. Then there were none. Today the club membership is Kaeru, Carol and Janice.
There were 12 when Martha Paglier’s youngest child was born on meeting night almost two years ago. All 12 accompanied her to the hospital and kept vigil in the fathers’ waiting room.
“My doctor had recommended that I have somebody with me, but he hardly expected a dozen,” Mrs. Paglier laughed when she recalled the night. “Julie (Mrs. John) Stacy was taking a nursing course at the time. She was allowed to stay with me during labor and delivery. Julie now is a psychiatric nurse at Riggs.”
The Red Cross sent John a telegram announcing the birth of his son. The girls took turns helping Martha once she was home.
“I don’t known what I would have done without them,” Martha said. “I would have gone stir-crazy. Nobody can understand what your position is except another girl in the same position.”