LEE — A Parent-Teacher Association questionnaire circulated at Lee High indicates that 63 percent of the sophomores, juniors and seniors participating think that “going steady” is “not a good idea.”
The question was one of 18 on the questionnaire which will be the subject of a forum to be sponsored at the high school lunchroom tomorrow at 8 p.m. The forum is open to the public. Students and their parents are particularly invited, the PTA has emphasized.
Other questions on the survey, in which 192 students participated, inquired about opinion on such subjects as how often teen-agers should be allowed to use the family car, what age they should start dating, and whether or not dates should be on a “Dutch treat” basis.
Another of the questions indicated that 86 percent of the students rate their parents as always “fair and understanding.” Five percent thought their parents understanding “sometimes” and nine percent thought them understanding not at all.
The results of the questionnaire will be discussed by a panel of three adults and three students with the principal of Lee High as moderator. Adult members of the panel will be Mrs. Frank Kelly of Cliffwood Street, Mrs. Robert Dunn of South Prospect Street and Frank V. McCarthy of Main Street. Student members will be Michael Scolforo, Elaine LaGrant and Ann Walker.
Mrs. Kelly is the mother of several children, including four Lee High girls. Mrs. Dunn, former chairman of the Girl Scout Town Association, has four children, including two Lee High boys. Mr. McCarthy is in charge of the local Eagle news bureau.