Record-breaking numbers of New York snow train skiers were meted out a snorting New England blizzard on the windswept slopes of the Bousquet place yesterday afternoon — and liked it. Despite stinging and blinding sleet, driven before a high wind sometimes reaching gale velocity, the crowd totaling 843 from two trains reveled in the unaccustomed rigor of the storm. Bumping, jostling, getting stuck in snowdrifts for tedious intervals on the way back over Tamarack Road to the train, they still refused to sour on the excursion and called it rare sport.
Bousquet’s was the busiest it has been yet. Besides the New Yorkers, who came at noon under the auspices of the New Haven Railroad, 42 from Springfield spent the whole day after making the trip on a Boston & Albany Railroad special car early in the morning. Some 300 to 400 local and visiting skiers motored to the ski center from Pittsfield and many other points, so that during the entire day there were 1200 to 1300 on the hills. Cars were noted from Minnesota, Ohio, New York, Connecticut and many parts of Massachusetts.
More than 30 skiers spent the week-end at local hotels. The Wendell entertained 26, the New American 4 and the Allen 3. Wendell guests were largely from Boston and New York. Those at the American were in one party from New York, here to take part in the second-class racing time trials held by the Mt. Greylock Ski Club on the Thunderbolt Run on Greylock Mountain. Heading the party was H. Scheinzbach of the German Ski Club of New York, who placed fourth in the Massachusetts championship race on the Thunderbolt Run last year.
Recovering from its moods of last Sunday, the new Bousquet ski tow hauled away heroically and it was estimated that some 2500 rides were taken during the entire day. This was 1500 more than last Sunday. Because of the extraordinary demand, it was found necessary to restrict the tow privilege to holders of all-day tickets. Consequently, single rides were discontinued for the day. Given another crowd as large as yesterday’s, the tow will not be taxed to a similar extent because it is planned to have the second hauling system in working condition before the next snow train arrives.