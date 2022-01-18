“That boy doesn’t have any idea of the value of money” fathers are always complaining about their high school and college-age sons.
But few Dads take the trouble to do anything about the matter but complain to Mama.
One father, who did figure out a scheme for teaching his high school-age son where a family pay check goes, has not been troubled since by complaints about the size of the son’s allowance.
For a month that dad turned over his weekly pay check to his son — giving him a list of bills to be paid each week and of the money needed to be put aside out of each pay check to meet monthly bills.
The boy took care of everything. He gave Mama her household and personal spending money. He paid the maid. The paid for the groceries, laundry, cleaning, for the upkeep of the family car (which he used more than any member of the family). He even paid himself the allowance he had been kicking about being too small.
The plan was that Dad would get everything that was left over. That, the son thought enviously, would be a nice hunk.
But he found out differently the first week. When he had paid all the bills and paid out the family allowances, there was less for Pop than Son had already drawn for his allowance.
The story wasn’t very different the next week — or the next. When the month was up, the son had a new picture of his dad. Instead of seeing him as a man who made a good salary but was tight with it, he saw him as a guy who worked hard to earn a good pay check — out of which he received even less than his high school-aged son.
This is a true story so it doesn’t end with the son’s offering to take a cut in his own allowance. But he never did kick again because he didn’t have enough spending money.
Maybe other fathers could borrow the idea. There’s just one drawback to it. It is likely to make the young men of the country wonder if dads aren’t giving their families an awful lot for what they get in return.
And if young men became that skeptical, girls may have a little more trouble getting them to the altar.