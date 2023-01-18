Eagle Archives, Jan. 18, 1967: From church to Grange Hall to library: The several lives of one building

BECKET — The conversion of the Becket Grange Hall for use by the Becket Athenaeum marks the third use to which this building on Route 8 in North Becket has been put. The building originally housed the North Becket Congregational Church.
First Congregational Church in town was the one at Becket Center, but as population shifted to North Becket, when the Boston & Albany Railroad came through that end of town, residents of North Becket requested dismissal from the Becket Center Congregation.
In 1850, these residents built the structure now housing the Athenaeum. The building was used as a church for about 50 years before the Congregational and Baptist congregations combined as the Becket Federated Church, using the Baptist Church as the meetinghouse.
For years, the former Congregational Church building stood empty, except for occasional use as a meeting hall or a theatre, until members of Grange 47 pooled their funds in 1944 to buy the property as a Grange Hall. The spire and bell were removed and other renovations were carried out.
With the need for a meeting hall dwindling, the Grange presented the building to the Athenaeum in 1964.
The Becket Athenaeum, incorporated in 1888, was located in a building (now demolished) given by Miss Blanche Perkins to "maintain a library and reading room and to promote education, good citizenship and general welfare."
The Perkins property was used until 1928, when Miss H. Gerelia Snow, prominent teacher and active library trustee, gave her Pleasant Street home to the Trustees of the Athenaeum. The Snow library had a collection of 4,000 books and its own separate reading room. Much of the work of Miss Snow remains. Her "Genealogical Records of the Inhabitants of the Town of Becket" still answers many questions for people searching for records of their ancestors. Many antiques and possessions of the Snow family were housed in the Becket Athenaeum.
For some years, the trustees of the Athenaeum had been searching for a more suitable location for the library. Since the Snow house was "Across the tracks," many school children and older folks were hesitant about traveling the long way across the bridge, and so it was that when the Grange offered its meeting place, the Athenaeum trustees gladly accepted.