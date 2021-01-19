Two Pittsfield typewriter agencies made major contributions to the typewriter-for-war drive today, the Berkshire Office Supply Company announcing that 16 machines will be turned over to the government, while Remington-Rand reported seven ready for inclusion in the list of machines already credited toward the local goal of 250.
Officials of the campaign pointed out, however, that if the present daily average — 31 were reported yesterday and 32 today — is not boosted appreciably, the city will be short of its goal when the drive closes Saturday.
Contributors to today’s total, besides the agencies, were the Welfare Department of the City of Pittsfield, whose four machines mark the second city department to join the local effort, the School Department having previously contributed; the Eaton Paper Corporation, which added four more to its previous turnover of four, and the Pittsfield Community Fund Association, which is adding one machine to the total.
Several machines are expected to be added from a survey of the local banks being conducted by Robert S. Hibbard.
Mayor James Fallon, in filing an order with the city clerk’s office today, giving Welfare Commissioner Charles Hodecker authority to sell the federal government four typewriters, said respective department heads should use their own judgement as to whether they could get along with less typewriters.
The mayor has been approving departmental requests to sell the much needed typewriters to the government. Last week the City Council gave its approval to the sale of eight School Department machines and it is expected there will be little opposition to the Welfare Department request.