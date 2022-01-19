The age of electricity will reach a remote section of Peru within five weeks when Western Massachusetts Electric Co. completes work on a three-mile line which will bring power to five families on the Skyline Trail road.
"It's going to seem good not to have to clean and fill eight or 10 lamps every day," said Mrs. Roland H. Lambson, one of the Peru residents who has waged a lengthy battle to get electric power.
The push for power started nine years ago, according to Peru Selectman Frank W. Digweed. Mrs. Lambson and her husband joined the team four years ago when they moved from Deerfield to Ziegler Road off Skyline Trail in Peru.
The thing which made it impossible to bring power to that area is the same thing which prevents most of us from owning Cadillacs — a lack of money. Because of the few customers in the three-mile stretch, the individual rate asked by WMEC was rather high.
"When I first started trying for power four years ago," said Mrs. Lambson, "the company was asking $25 a month. They later brought it down to $20 and then to $15."
The figure that clinched the deal — $12.50 a month — was reached following a meeting of WMEC representatives and Peruvians last October arranged by Silvio O. Conte, then a state senator and now a congressman.
Although WMEC officials gave no estimate on the installation and maintenance costs of the three-mile line, all hands appear to agree that it will be many years before the extension comes close to paying for itself.
"It was at the meeting with Conte," said Selectman Digweed, "that the company finally brought the rate down to where people could afford it."
The three-mile extension will run from the Peru-Middlefield line on Skyline Trail to South Road. William and Clifford Avery have homes on South Road. The Skyline Trail residents who will be getting power for the first time are Mr. and Mrs. Harry Oakes and Mr. and Mrs. Bernard McAvoy.
Mrs. Lambson said Robert Cornwell of Pittsfield and Francis Cornwell of Hinsdale, who own property on Skyline Trail, also have agreed to pay the monthly fee with the intent of building later.