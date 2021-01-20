Perhaps the most interesting musical organization of the city is the Stanley Club Junior Symphony which will be heard in its first big public concert, Feb. 8, at the High School. The concert will be given for the benefit of the Shriners’ Hospital for Crippled Children at Springfield to which many Berkshire boys and girls are sent for cures.
There are other excellent orchestras in the city, such as that at the High School, but the Stanley Club Orchestra, not only includes within its ranks many of the High School players, but also some of the better younger musicians.
Alphonse J. Pelletier, director of the Junior Symphony, is recognized nationally as a French horn virtuoso. He first studied under Professor Ulysse Buhler and was a member of his Chamber Music Club. This was followed by four years’ study at the Institute of Musical Art in New York City, Frank Damrosch, dean. For the next five years, he played first horn under Walter Damrosch in the New York Symphony Orchestra. The following eight years, Mr. Pelletier played first horn with the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra under Nicolai Sokoloff and this was followed by three years with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra under Ossip Gabrilowitsch.
Since returning to Pittsfield in 1930, Mr. Pelletier has made his home with Professor Buhler and in addition to his many local musical activities devotes part of his time to teaching.
He has been heard with Willem Willeke of South Mountain in a number of concerts. He will be remembered as directing the Musikabend sponsored by The Eagle last summer which attracted such favorable attention. He directs the 390th Field Artillery Band, and it is through his careful development and painstaking direction that the Stanley Club Junior Symphony Orchestra has made such remarkable progress during the past year.
The development of this orchestra is an interesting story. For several years Mr. Pelletier was anxious that there be some organization available whereby the young musicians and music students in and around Pittsfield could receive ensemble musical training. Through Mr. Pelletier’s association with the Stanley Club senior symphony orchestra it became possible for him to crystalize his idea. A little over a year ago the first rehearsal was held in the Stanley Club rooms, with about 40 present. Rehearsals have since been held regularly every Saturday morning from 10 to 12, the membership growing steadily until at present the orchestra numbers about 100 musicians.