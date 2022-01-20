Ten years ago this month, the Berkshire countryside was startled by one of the boldest bits of banditry ever recorded in the annals of county crimes. Under the direction of Owen Madden, New York’s master racketeer, a gang estimated at from 6 to 12 men raided Charles Mayer’s liquor vault at Eden Hill, his Stockbridge estate, and made away with choice liquor valued at $25,000. Three trucks hauled away the choice pre-war loot and two high powered motor cars were seen on the estate with other members of the gang. To deceive the “hillbillies” of Berkshire, the gangsters loaded their trucks with innocent appearing lumber.
The night of Jan. 22, 1924, must have been one of indescribable terror for Mr. and Mrs. William Sansom, the caretakers of Eden Hill. Telephone wires were cut; they were watched in every move they made by an armed bandit who trailed them from room to room. Under threat of death, Sansom was forced to produce the keys to the villa and unlock the outer doors to the liquor cellar for the robbers.
It developed in investigations of the burglary, that Sansom on two occasions had been approached by members of the gang and offered as much as $15,000 if he would aid in executing the daring plot.
On May 10, 1922, when Mr. and Mrs. William Harvey were caretakers, an attempt was made to pillage the wine cellar on the estate but Harvey shot it out with the bandits and they were scared away.
Following the 1924 occurrence, Abraham Katz and Max Beckerman (small fry) were detained at Great Barrington while driving a load of lumber answering the description of some of that left on the Mayer estate. On the same day (Jan. 23), George Brew, James O’Connor and Michael Duffy were captured at White Plains, N.Y., with two more trucks, both laden with liquor from the Mayer estate. Bail was originally set at $15,000. Their companions Thomas Foley, Ralph E. Laymen and James Malloy (Madden) were held under bail of $10,000.
The two lesser lights in the banditry, Katz and Beckerman, alias Beekman, were fined $500 each in Superior Court in this city on July 22, 1925. Nothing ever came of the charges against the “big shots.”
Charles H. Wright and the late Captain Thomas Bligh of the State detective force, worked on the case and found plenty of red tape in New York State to combat Berkshire justice.
The burglary is touched upon in the recent volume “The Night Club Era,” written by Stanley Walker, city editor of The New York Herald Tribune. A whole chapter is devoted to the colorful Madden and his career.