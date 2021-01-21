“Decorator, craftsman and journalist,” so they styled themselves at the police station; but they might just as well have been butcher, baker and candlestick-maker, for they are little more than vagrants now in the eyes of the law.
They came riding into Pittsfield yesterday on a freight car, three boys all under 22, half frozen by the biting wind, perched on the water tank behind the coal pile in the tender. They were grimy with the soot of many cities, tired, discouraged, but they were cracking jokes to pass the time away.
At the railroad yards they were greeted by Officer John Aldrich who placed them under arrest for evading railroad fare. He knew that they were coming, for he had received a telegram: “Three tramps on freight pulling out of Albany.”
Taken in the patrol to the police station, they were lined up before the desk officer. Names? Each answered in turn.
They gave their occupations as decorator, craftsman and journalist. No one believed them. A couple of policemen thought it a big joke. But the boys didn’t mind; they were more interested in getting warm by the radiator.
Before locking them up, the officer relieved them of their property. One had a rusty razor blade. Another had 15 cents. The third didn’t have anything.
They bummed a couple of cigarettes from good-natured officers and proceeded to make themselves comfortable in their cells. Blue? Not they; they are used to being in jail — these “gentlemen of the road,” as they say, seasoned campaigners in the army of 200,000 boys who are wandering, helplessly and aimlessly, back and forth throughout the country.
Today they pleaded guilty in the district court. Judge Frederick L. Kneyers continued the case and they were shunted out of town. So off they go again — only one with a destination, none with money, none with prospects.
The one who calls himself a “decorator,” without offering to explain just what he decorates, started out about three months ago from New York City. “I had nine cents in my pocket,” he said through the bars at the station, “five cents for the subway and four for the ferry. After that — well, you can always get along somehow.”