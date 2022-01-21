Pushing posteriors is one way Earl Kibby Jr. assures that small fry make it up the hill at the beginners’ area at Bousquet’s.
Some of the littlest skiers he supports for a short distance up the rope tow, until they’re on their way. For others, he runs with them all the way to the top, giving instructions as he goes.
“Some of them have to be talked up the slope,” Mr. Kibby says.
If Oscars were given to rope-tow attendants, I’m sure Mr. Kibby would receive one. Graduates of the Kibby push and pull school go back to watch him work; parents watch him, and remark about his patience. Skiing parents leave the small fry in his capable care and take off for higher hills.
Rope-tow men as a rule are helpful with beginners. For instance, Charlie Christiansen, who was on the rope tow at Jiminy Peak until this year, showed me how to let the rope slide through my gloves and gradually close on, when I was a clumsy beginner. “If you grab the rope you will be jerked off your feet,” he cautioned. “If you do fall, let go of the rope immediately and get out of the track,” he added.
He also suggested that heavy leather mittens would be best; the rope chews anything else to pieces. I have a pair of mangled gloves to prove that he was right.
Mr. Kibby does this for beginners at Bousquet’s, and more. Besides giving instructions, he picks people up — “mostly the little tots so they won’t all land in a heap.” He also helps them put on hats and mittens, dries tears and tucks in scarves, the latter for safety’s sake.
“I don’t want a flying scarf to get caught on the rope,” he explains.
Mr. Kibby worked for Bousquet’s for 10 years before Don Soviero took over the area. He also has taught skiing for the Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Department, and he says, “I can spot a beginner a mile off.”
“Many of them don’t want you to notice that they are beginners and you have to be careful about offering to help them,” he says.
“I’ll never forget how, some years back, a youngster from New York was having an awful time standing on the skis,” Mr. Kibby recalls. “He fell before he reached the tow, and when he didn’t get up I walked over and asked if he was hurt. He told me to mind my own business, and wouldn’t let me show him how to ride the tow — when he managed to reach it — so I let him alone. He fell so many times and got so fouled up that he finally gave in asked me to show him how.
“Some of the little tykes are so short that the rope has to be pulled down so they can reach it,” says Mr. Kibby, “but they can ski like crazy.
“My family might not agree that I’m patient,” he says. “I’m so bushed after a day on the tow, that nobody can talk to me when I get home.”