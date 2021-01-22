Norman Rockwell wants a black eye.
The artist needs it to use as a guide in painting a Saturday Evening Post cover. He doesn’t, however, want one of his own blackened. What he’s looking for is a photo of a boy or girl “anywhere from six to 16 with a full-fledge shiner.”
“There just aren’t any black eyes right now around my place,” Mr. Rockwell said on a hurried trip into Pittsfield yesterday.
His place is at Arlington, Vt. After exhausting the optic possibilities around Arlington and Bennington he had to widen his search.
With Christian W. Schafer, an Arlington neighbor who’s assisting him, Mr. Rockwell came down into Berkshire County. The eye-hunters had great hopes of getting something usable around Williamstown. They found things there unusually quiet, even around Williams College.
Calling at Pittsfield General Hospital, they talked with Dr. Robert W. Gladstone. When the hospital could turn up no black-eyed patients, Dr. Gladstone referred the pair to his brother-in-law, photographer Sydney R. Kanter, who brought them to The Eagle.
“What Mr. Rockwell needs is a color photo,” Mr. Kanter explained. “He’ll pay $5 to the boy or girl who comes in and lets me photograph a bona fide black eye.”
Painter Rockwell, not taking any chance with the literal-minded, said he’d accept a “black” eye in any of its “ripe” stages of discoloration — brown, taupe, red, saffron or yellow-green, “just so it’s vivid and realistic.”
He declined to tell what the rest of his Post cover will show, but said he can’t do without the eye and is in a hurry for it.
“The cover is to run in three months. I’ve got my painting all set except for this eye — and I find I can’t do without a model,” he said.
Among Pittsfield’s 53,000 residents, Mr. Rockwell thinks, there must be one boy or girl with a shiner that’s fresh enough for a good color shot.
“I hope,” he added, “we aren’t going to start a bruising epidemic by appealing for help.”