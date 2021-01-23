SHEFFIELD — The first group of army flying cadets, known as Victory Cadets, to win their wings and qualify for basic army flying training — the first army enlisted men to be graduated from a preparatory school with primary training, will leave the Berkshire School, here, next week, after completing an eight week’s intensive course. They took ground school in the Berkshire classrooms and actual flying at the near-by Tracy Airport.
At the same time Headmaster Albert Keep announced the institution of a new and radically different school program for the students at the school, a program which he describes as “education with wings.”
Inspired by a desire to co-ordinate cultural education with the war effort and to prepare youths who will be of draft age soon after graduation for a fitting share in the future, whether it be military service in war or peace, or higher education at college, the Berkshire School is going all-out on an all-year curriculum. It is abandoning long, wasteful vacations and intensifying its schedules so that boys may graduate in three years instead of four or five, and with the equivalent in ground school and actual flight hours of a United States Army or Navy elementary flying course. The boys who take the flying course will be prepared to qualify for commissions in the Army or Navy air forces or to enter any college or university.
Already half a dozen upper classmen at Berkshire School have done the required solo work in air, plus sufficient ground school to win wings, along with the Victory Cadets, men of 18 to 37 years of age. In June, the all-out war effort program will begin, providing three solid years with four terms of 11 weeks each year, in which aviation will be a major requirement, and actual work in the air made available for all seniors who can qualify for it.
The Berkshire School is the first prep school so far to announce such a program, the first to train army cadets in classroom and on the flying field and it is believed, the only prep school which has pioneered in “putting wings on its program of class-room education” as well as on its graduates of the flying school. A few other academies are adapting their curricula to the changed conditions incident to war but the Berkshire program is being watched with wide interest as a model for the new era in education.