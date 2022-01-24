Wanderlust has once again taken hold of Pittsfield’s youthful explorer, Albert Dubiski, 15, of 92 Danforth Avenue, and he now finds himself stranded in Uniontown, N.J., with two companions, Charles Wilcox, 18, of 90 Danforth Avenue, and Jsawery Lysonski, 129 Danforth Avenue.
Returning last July from a tour of the country which took him through 42 States and occupied two years, Albert Dubiski remarked, like Marco Polo, “I’ve seen the world, now I’m going to settle down.” Evidently the settled life didn’t appeal to him. Anyhow, he stood it just about six months, and last Saturday he was off again, this time with two friends.
Frantic parents reported their missing children to the police. No word was received Sunday, but last night came a report over the telotype from the State police that the boys had been picked up, safe and sound, in Uniontown, N.J.
Officer Camille Marcel was detailed about midnight to inform the parents of their discovery. He was unable to locate Mrs. Lysonski. Mrs. Wilcox, however, told him that she would be unable to send money to her son because her husband is in the hospital and she has eight children to feed. Mrs. Dubiski, whose husband is dead, also reported financial difficulty and the fact that she has six children.
So the three boys may remain in the custody of the police in New Jersey until some arrangement can be completed for their return to this city. On the other hand, they may be turned loose again and allowed to continue their wanderings, either toward home or away, as the spirit moves.