Fireman Henry Kudlate, on his night off Saturday, was sleepless.
An expert amateur radio operator, he spent the night and early Sunday morning receiving and transmitting messages of flood tragedy. News from the Mississippi and Ohio River flood-stricken territories kept him on his toes. His was a service for humanity. Message after message came in, many of them addressed to New England persons from relatives who lost all in the stricken area. One was for a family in Vermont telling that “We are all safe but Frank and we are afraid he’s lost.”
Such was the night for the fireman. As he received the messages, he relayed them to other amateur operators whose stations are not so powerful as his. He received a total of 38 messages and sent out many more than that. During the last flood, Fireman Kudlate worked three nights in succession handling 589 messages.
His set is a home-made affair, but is as efficient as the store type. He has been heard in London and can reach any part of the United States. His is one of 35 amateur stations in Pittsfield. His call is WIERF.
When amateur operators work in such instances they are under Federal orders. The information received is confidential. Messages may be of personal or government nature. Many of the latter come in code.
While he was taking the stuff Saturday night, Kudlate heard a broadcast from one amateur operator who was marooned with 75 other persons. He said he lives on a small farm on a high hill and that persons from surrounding territory hastened there as the water rose. He was appealing for fuel, food, blankets, and clothing. He said some of the 75 were ill and they were all crowded in the farm house and barn huddled together in fear and trembling.
Fireman Kudlate is a member of the Brass Pounders Club which has meetings on the second Thursday of each month at the Pittsfield Radio Shop, West Street. The public is always welcome to the meetings.
The fireman has had some experience in floods himself. During last year’s flood in this city he had five feet of water in his cellar at 36 Holly Street and was told to leave the house but he kept at the radio assignment. When a boy, he lived in Pittsburgh and went through a flood there that nearly cost his life. He was struck by a high voltage electric wire and knocked unconscious for hours but he recovered none the worse for the experience.