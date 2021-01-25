H. Danis doesn’t think he’s a “vanishing American,” even though he is in his 62nd year as a harness-maker.
In his little shop on Columbus Avenue, he’s still pushing needles through harness leather, although at 78 he finds it a little difficult to thread the darned needle. But the business is still there, as he can testify, for he made no less than five Rhode Island harnesses last year. And if you happen to be around the shop at about 11 in the morning, he’ll excitedly point out the Pittsfield Milk Exchange wagon rolling by. He watches it every morning, proud of “the best harness they’ve got.” He made it last winter when work was slow.
He’s “H. Danis” to himself, to those who ask him and on his shop window. The H stands for Harmidace, which he considers a little too much for most Americans. And he’d hate to be called “Harm.”
H. is the dean of harness makers, but he doesn’t consider that much of an honor because there are only a handful left. But his eyes sparkle when he’s asked to talk about the old days.
He was born in 1857 in Quebec, he’ll tell you, and from there he went to Ontario, where he started to learn his trade. He hasn’t any idea of how he came to decide to be a harness maker, except that he “liked it.” In 1878, he came to Pittsfield, and for 20 years he worked for Gale Brothers, whose harness-making reputation is still remembered.
While he was working for them he helped to make harnesses for many a prominent resident, many a wealthy summer visitor. The most expensive harness he remembers going out of the shop was one for a Mrs. Cohn. It cost $500. They made a lot for $300 and $400.
Senator W. Murray Crane was one of the shop’s best customers, and Mr. Danis still keeps a picture of the Dalton statesman (taken, obviously, when the Senator was in his 40’s) hanging above his work bench.
Mr. Danis moved around a bit, going to Hartford for a while, then coming back to work for Gurson Smith for a decade, then opening his own shop in Stockbridge. Then he worked for Tom Behan at the shop on North Street and finally, only 10 years ago, went into business for himself.
Now he’d like to get out of the business. He thinks 62 years are enough. And he’s had only one vacation in that time. That was many years ago, when he went down to Long Island to visit his son-in-law and daughter. He meant to stay two weeks, but came back in one. His complaint was that “there was nothing to do.”