With the thermometer hovering just above the zero mark and a wind from the northwest which stabbed like a driven nail, if one stood about for long, over 800 tobogganists, skaters, skiers, snowshoers, and others journeyed to Clapp Park last night to dedicate the new toboggan slide and to assist officially in opening the three-day winter carnival, the high water mark of the winter sports committee, in its effort to put across a consistent program for the people of this city.
The night was perfect from the angle of the outdoor person. A silvery moon, seeming clearer by virtue of the snapping atmosphere, shed a brilliant white light over activities. The toboggan slide was illuminated by huge flood lights at the starting platform and all along the course of the slide, after leaving the chute, sticks of red fire further brightened the way. Then, too, at the other end of the park near the west entrance, a huge bonfire of packing cases added to the brilliancy of the occasion. Band music and the fire kept a large share of the spectators in the part of the enclosure.
About 7:30 the parade started from the Wendell Hotel, where the American Legion band, well attired for cold weather, gave a brief concert. Here about 200 people gathered and while not all of them participated in the parade to the park, but the sidewalk route, most of them eventually arrived at the destination of the paraders. Red fire was provided for marchers who cared to use it. Boy and Girl Scouts formed a goodly share of the paraders. There were many bright costumes and most of the girls were clad in knickers, with heavy sweaters. The march to the park was in fast time, for to stand about would have resulted perhaps in cold feet or hands. The band experienced a bit of difficulty in starting up some of its instruments on account of the cold.
Immediately after the marchers arrived at the park, the bonfire was started. This part of the program was cared for by a delegation from the Eaton, Crane & Pike plant which also furnished the material for the fire. The high wind fanned the flames of the fire high in the air and sent showers of sparks across the open snow.
The toboggan slide was the scene of greatest activity. With its two chutes covered with blocks of ice united into one continuous sheet by spraying and freezing, the slide offers thrills which can't be beat short of a tail spin in an airplane. Even this might lack some of the zest which a ride down this slide gives. The starting platform was simply jammed with people waiting to take their turn.